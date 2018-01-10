Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Super-slimmers are celebrating after shedding more than a tonne in weight in just 12 months.

The 187-stone bulk was lost after 45 members of the Clayton-le-Moors Slimming World group decided to change their eating habits in 2017.

Louise Woodcock, who set up the group five years ago this week at the Arthur Wilson Centre, on Pickup Street, said: “When I looked at the figure I thought ‘Oh my gosh! Four stone a week is walking out the door and not coming back’. They’ve done very well.”

Louise said their group has received awards for the amount of weight members had lost, adding: “We’ve had people that have been able to have operations, like hip operations, which they couldn’t have previously because they were too heavy.

The group meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm.

Midwife Sarah Johnson, 32, was named the group’s Woman of the Year after losing nearly two-and-a-half stone in 25 weeks.

Sarah, from Clayton-le-Moors, said: “When I went back to work my uniform didn’t fit and it was so tight I was struggling to breathe.

“I just felt enough was enough. It’s a really nice group of women and men.”