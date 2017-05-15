Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters rescued lizards and snakes from a ‘serious’ house fire in Oswaldtwistle.

Two crews from Hyndburn Fire Station attended reports of a bedroom fire at a terraced house on Rhoden Road.

No-one was injured in the fire, but Lancashire Fire and Rescue service said that crew members rescued two lizards and three snakes from the bedroom.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, an extension ladder and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Fire Station said: “The fire is still under investigation but is thought to have started when a battery was being charged for a remote controlled car and caught fire.

“The fire caused extensive damage to a rear bedroom and first floor of the house.

“The occupant was alerted to the fire when the electrics tripped, he then left the property and called 999.”

The incident took place at around 3.40pm on Friday, May 12.