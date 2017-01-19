Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A social enterprise charity which helps vulnerable people in Hyndburn is celebrating a six-figure lottery boost.

Community Solutions North West (CSNW), based at Elmfield Hall in Church, will use the £493,123 to create four new jobs and 100 volunteer mentor roles and install a training facility and volunteer hub.

Deborah Clark, founder and managing director, said she is ‘absolutely delighted’ to receive the funding, which will be spread over three years.

She said: “We have never had three-year funding since we opened at the end of 2010. We are majorly delighted as this doesn’t happen every day.

“It’s the first time that we’ve applied for Big Lottery funding and it’s very, very competitive. Less than 20 per cent are successful.

“I’ve worked on this bid for over 12 months and it’s been a really difficult process. We are delighted as it will help safeguard jobs and create new jobs and volunteer opportunities.

“When we moved to Elmfield Hall about two and a half years ago we thought it was massive, but we’ve now outgrown it.”

Deborah said the grant will help the charity take on more staff and volunteers to ‘combat loneliness and social isolation’ through one-to-one mentoring, a phone support line, group support, counselling and practical support.

They offer help to families experiencing difficulties, people who have been made redundant or become carers or those who have received a health diagnosis.

The full-time roles include an employment coach, support solutions project manager and assistant and a family solutions coordinator.

Deborah added: “We are looking at the most vulnerable people in that position and ones who are already socially isolated and need a lot more help. We are looking for a range of volunteers and it’s a really good opportunity to come and get some work experience. They will help somebody but will also get a lot back.

“I’m a Hyndburn girl and I’m very passionate about what we do. We couldn’t do what we do with the support of volunteers.”

Some of the lottery money earmarked for the new training and volunteer hub has been match-funded by from the Lancashire Environmental Fund and Newground Together. For more information visit www.csnw.co.uk or call 01254 460080.