The son of a former police deputy chief commissioner has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two female police officers and another woman.

Faisal Master sexually touched the police officers during two separate incidents at the Griffin Head filling station on Burnley Road in Huncoat where he was a manager.

The 30-year-old also attempted to bribe the husband of one of the alleged victims and created a fake social media account to contact one of the women.

Master was found guilty after a two-week trial at Preston Crown Court of three counts of sexual assault and two counts of perverting the course of justice.

He has now been bailed until Monday, February 27, for sentence.

They jury was told that the first incident involving a police officer happened in 2013 when she was called to investigate an alleged crime.

Master started to ask her ‘uncomfortable’ questions as he was processing CCTV and started ‘chatting her up’ by saying that she had ‘nice breath’ and ‘nice eyes’. He then stroked her on her cheek and said she was ‘pretty’ and sexually assaulted her.

The court heard that on a separate occasion in 2014 another female officer was called to the petrol station and Master ‘immediately made physical contact’. He complimented her on her handwriting before saying she ‘looked fit’ and asked if she worked out and ‘could see her muscles and abs’.

The jury was told that in another incident Mr Master hugged a woman before kissing her on the cheek and ‘squeezed’ one of her breasts. Master, of Kirkland Close in Blackburn denied all the allegations when arrested by police.

Prosecutors said Master then attended the home of one of the victims and was challenged by her husband. He started to apologise, asked if there was ‘anything he could do to make it go away’, and offered the husband money.

They jury was told that Master also set up a fake social media account and messaged the police officer involved in the second incident to drop the charges.

When police seized and examined his phone they found in the search history that searches had been made for the two police officers and that a new social media profile had been created. The phone’s website history was also cleared on the day of his arranged interview with police.