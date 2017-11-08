Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘sophisticated’ cannabis set up worth an estimated £250,000 has been found at a former fish and chip cafe.

Police executed a warrant at the Palatine Cafe building on Glebe Street in Great Harwood and found around 200 cannabis plants spread across a cellar and two other upstairs rooms.

Officers also found heat lamps, extractor fans, cannabis tents, a $7,000 American drying machine and the electricity meter had been bypassed.

PC Dave Render said it was ‘probably one of the biggest set ups’ he had seen in Great Harwood.

The warrant was executed on the property on Tuesday, November 7 and officers found around 100 cannabis plants in the cellar.

There were also a further 69 plants and 24 plants in two upstairs rooms.

It is believed the cannabis set up had been in operation for several months.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

PC Render said: “We have found a lot of cannabis at the old Palatine Cafe on Glebe Street.

“There are nearly 200 plants. The value there is probably £250,000 but that’s still to be confirmed. There are plants in a cellar and in two upstairs rooms. That’s being dismantled at the moment and will take a few days.

“There are people we want to speak to and to help us with our enquiries. That will happen in due course.”

Police also executed a separate warrant at a house on Segar Street in Great Harwood earlier the same day and found 35 sapling cannabis plants in an upstairs room.

No-one was in the property at the time and no arrests have been made.

PC Render said the two cannabis farms are unconnected.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We carried out a warrant on Segar Street and found a cannabis farm.

“An engineer from Electricity North West has attended.”

Anyone with information call police on 101.