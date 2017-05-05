Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley player Paddy Lacey has been banned from football for 14 months after admitting a breach of anti-doping regulations.

In a statement, the Football Association, said the Reds midfielder had tested positive after Stanley’s game at Hartlepool United last November.

The FA said: “Patrick Lacey has been ordered to serve a 14-month suspension from all football and football activity after admitting a breach of The FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations.

The Accrington Stanley player provided an in-competition urine sample which contained the presence of Benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

“The test was carried out after the Hartlepool United versus Accrington Stanley game on 22 November 2016.

“The suspension, which followed an Independent Regulatory Commission Hearing, is effective from the 15 December 2016, up to and including 14 February 2018.”

Stanley said the 24-year-old was immediately suspended by the club pending the outcome of the disciplinary action taken by the FA and has now been sacked.

In a statement, they said: “Upon the completion of those proceedings this week, the club took immediate action and terminated the contract of the player. Accrington Stanley has strong values on anyone taking any prohibited substances and will always act in the strongest possible way to protect the integrity of the football club.”