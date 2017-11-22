Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A graveyard wall was damaged after a stolen car being pursued by police crashed.

Lancashire Police said they were chasing the stolen Land Rover in Great Harwood at around 3.15am on Wednesday, November 22.

A spokesperson said: “The car then crashed into the wall of Our Lady St Hubert’s church and cemetery on St Hubert’s Road.

"Two men were in the car - they ran away from the scene and one was caught by police dogs.”

A 17-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Great Harwood councillor Gareth Molineux said: "Churches are already struggling to keep up with funding the day to day maintenance of their buildings without having the extra burden of vandalism or damage being caused by criminals.

"I'm glad nobody was seriously injured in the accident but I do hope that when the people involved are prosecuted, that the conviction and victim surcharge properly reflect the physical and emotional damage that they have caused."