Storm Brian failed to dampen spirits as a sell-out crowd attended the first ever ‘Ossyfest’.

Around 220 people attended the music festival at Hippings Vale Community Centre in Oswaldtwistle which was designed for people with learning disabilities and autism.

The one-day ‘taster’ festival on Saturday, October 21, included rock and acoustic bands, a chill-out room, afternoon tea with prosecco, make-up and glitter and festival crafts.

It was organised by ‘My Life My Way’ in partnership with Pathways Associates CIC and NWTDT.

Organiser Lynn James-Jenkinson said: “It was a brilliant day. Storm Brian didn’t bother us.

“We got a bit wet and relocated indoors. Despite the storm hitting Oswaldtwistle we roared back at it and continued on regardless. It was a great success.

“We had 220 tickets available and all sold out because people are desperate to have something to do at the weekend.

“The dream is for Ossyfest to set the foundation for future accessible events so we can work together to increase the experiences of individuals with learning disabilities, autism, or both across the North West.”

Lynn thanked staff at Oddies Bakery in Accrington and The Stanhill pub in Oswaldtwistle for supplying food.