Supermarket staff have been sworn and spat at by unruly youths, police said.

Officers in Great Harwood said children as young as primary school age were seen ‘running amok’ in Tesco and Morrisons supermarkets in Great Harwood.

When they were asked to leave the stores they became abusive towards staff and on one occasion spat at a manager.

The incidents happened between 7pm and 8.30pm on Monday, January 16.

PC Anna Gavela, of Great Harwood police, said CCTV of the incidents are now being examined to try and identify the offenders.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “Some truly awful evening time behaviour reported by supermarket staff in Great Harwood this week.

“Young people running amok in shops, even swearing and spitting at staff and customers.”

Anyone with information call PC Gavela on 101 quoting log number 1343 of January 16 for the Tesco incident and 1285 of the same date for the Morrisons incident.