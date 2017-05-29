Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A suspected class A drug dealer has been arrested in Accrington.

Officers from the Central and Springhill neighbourhood policing team made the arrest in the Charter Street area on Saturday, May 27.

Hyndburn Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

A spokesperson said: “Used needles and items consistent with drug packaging have been found in the area at the back of Charter Street, leading towards the black path.

“Hopefully this will help to deter the problem.”