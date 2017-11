Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 18-year-old man suffered ‘serious’ injuries after a firework exploded in his hand on Bonfire Night.

Police were called to Steiner Street in Accrington at around 8.20pm on Sunday, November 5.

Officers said the teenager admitted to ‘messing around’ with the firework and ‘held one in his hand for too long’.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious finger injuries.

No arrests have been made.