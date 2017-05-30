Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prime Minister Theresa May has hit the general election campaign in Accrington as the two largest parties brought out the big guns on Tuesday afternoon.

Mrs May met machinists at business uniform supplier Simon Jersey, which Brexiteer Boris Johnson visited during the referendum campaign.

The Prime Minister made small talk with the workers as they stitched, joking of the alterations team “they sound like a group of people I need to know.”

Speaking at Simon Jersey, she said: "I'm confident we can get a good deal from Brexit that will see companies continuing to want to invest in East Lancashire and in the UK.

"These companies are here because there are skill sets here. It's a credit to the workforce that they find here and those advantages will continue.

"You've already got here companies that are doing well. This is a company here (Simon Jersey) which is exporting around the world, selling its products around the world. This is expertise that can be developed.

"The company is very much go-getting and out there and developing new markets.

"I never predict election results, either individual seats or overall. What I do is get out around the country, taking my message around the country and asking people to consider that clear choice that they will have on June 8.

"There are huge strengths here in East Lancashire and we want to see those strengths being developed further for the benefit of ordinary working people here."

The Conservative candidate for Hyndburn is Kevin Horkin.

Mrs May’s visit came hours after a leading light in the Labour Party visited Accrington to throw his support behind the party’s general election candidate Graham Jones.

Chuka Umunna, the former shadow secretary for business, innovation and skills, joined Mr Jones to speak to voters ahead of the election on Thursday, June 8.

Speaking on a video on Facebook, Mr Umunna said he had a ‘fantastic’ reception and that local residents were interested in local issues.

UKIP’s Janet Brown and Les Jones of the Liberal Democrats are also contesting the Hyndburn seat on June 8.