A robber brandishing a knife threatened a shopkeeper and stole cash and cigarettes in a raid on a mini mart.

Lancashire police say a man armed with a knife robbed the Rishton Mini Market - known locally as Whiteheads - on High Street at around 10am on Friday, August 11.

He made threats to the shopkeeper and made off with cigarettes and around £200 in cash.

Officers at the scene also searched a property after reports the offender was hiding inside but were unable to locate him.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called shortly before 10am this morning following reports of a robbery at Rishton Mini Market on High Street.

“A man is reported to have entered the shop armed with a knife and threatened the shopkeeper.

“He made off with cash and a quantity of cigarettes. Enquiries are on-going.”

If anyone has any information about the robbery they can contact police on 101 quoting log 389 of August 11.