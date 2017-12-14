Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man broke into a social club and stole takings from two gambling machines.

The thief used a crowbar to break into the Oswaldtwistle Conservative Club, on Rhyddings Street, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Entering through the smoking area, he covered cameras and made his way through to the club.

He then smashed into two one-armed bandit machines, before making off with their contents.

According to staff the incident happened between 4am and 5am and the damage was found by the club’s cleaner.

It is unclear how much money was taken but according to staff, the bandits were due to be emptied and had at least two week’s takings inside them.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Police said: “We were called out at around 7.15am to a report that somebody had gone into the club and smashed the bandit machines.

“There was quite a lot of damage done and he seemed to enter using a crowbar.

“If anyone has any information or would like an update then please call the non-emergency number 101 with the log number 194, of December 14.