Thousands of pounds worth of stone have been stolen from a memorial peace garden by ‘despicable’ thieves.

The area off Burnley Lane in Huncoat has been targeted at least three times in the last month with coping and paving stones removed.

The £11,000 peace garden was set up in 2011 by the community forum for residents to reflect and remember people that have passed away.

Historic gate posts, carved with dove emblems, were placed at the entrance along with a dedication plaque.

Roy Chetham, chairman of Huncoat Forum, said the thieves were ‘deplorable’ and the ‘lowest of the low’.

He said: “At first the peace garden was respected and no damage was done. Then gradually the criminal fraternity seem to have taken a disrespect to it.

“To take stones from a place meant to be a garden of tranquillity is very disrespectful. It’s bad enough when they are taken from your own home.

“It’s not just the theft but the damage. It will take a lot of effort and finance to put right.

“A lot of care is taken over monitoring it with flowers and shrubs and it spoils and undermines all the work.

“We are quite heartbroken over the damage that’s been done.”

Former councillor Nick Whittaker blasted the thieves for ‘ripping the heart out’ of the garden.

He said: “These people need to be brought to justice and made to pay for their actions.

“It is absolutely disgusting that people can do this in an area designated for a peace. Do they really have no morals?

“They really are the lowest of the low to rip the heart out of the peace garden in Huncoat they need catching.”

Hyndburn Police said there has been an increase in stone thefts across the borough and they are now trying to secure investment for extra security measures.

PCSO Jennifer Kenyon, of the Huncoat Neighbourhood Policing Team, said funding has now been requested for stone UV Smartwater which is a unique invisible solution that is applied to stone and can be detected with the use of UV torches.

She said: “The idea is that stone around the peace gardens and the stocks can be marked with the Smartwater and signs advising that they have been marked erected.”

Anyone with information about the theft can call police on 101.