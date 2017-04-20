Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves have targeted homes, cars and sheds in a 48-hour crime spree.

Police said property and vehicles in the Clayton-le-Moors area were broken into over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend and are appealing for information.

Jewellery, cash and electrical items were stolen from a house on Queens Road on Saturday, April 15, after the offenders smashed through a small window.

Tony Ford, police watch liaison officer, said the two men wore dark-coloured clothing, one with a hood and one wearing a baseball cap.

Three male teenagers then forced open a house window on Grizedale Close overnight between April 15 and April 16 and stole clothing, cash and keys.

Police said they were all wearing gloves, hooded tops and scarves covering faces. One was wearing a camouflage jacket and training shoes.

A ‘Scott’ mountain bike was stolen from a garden shed on Sawrey Court at 4am on April 16 after thieves removed the hinges.

Two other garden sheds were broken into on Beetham Court and Charles Street on the same night however nothing was reported stolen.

Offenders forced the hasp from a shed door on King Street on April 16 and stole a ‘Chimenea’ bicycle, tools and a vacuum cleaner.

A black ‘bob’ cap was also stolen from an unlocked car on Sawrey Court.

Mr Ford said: “If you have any information in relation to these crimes or the identity of the offenders/suspects, please call 101 and quote log reference number LC-20170416-0635.”