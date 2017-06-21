Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excitement is building as the days tick down to one of the biggest events in the borough’s calendar.

Thousands of people are set to line the streets for the colourful Accrington Carnival procession before enjoying a ‘lively’ fun day at Oakhill Park.

The carnival is returning this weekend after a new committee was formed to save it and the theme of the procession will be ‘The Ages of Accrington’.

Gayle Knight, who chairs the Accrington Carnival Committee, said there will be a whole host of colourful events for all the family to enjoy.

She said: “Everything is going really well so far and it’s going to be really big.

“There’s going to be a lot of events and activities going on with live music throughout the day, a fairground, food, mascot races and community stalls. It’s going to be lively and hopefully there will be something for everyone and all ages.”

Organisers have been keeping a keen eye on the all-important weather forecast this week.

Gayle added: “We’d like the weather to be like it has been for the last few days or maybe a little cooler. As long as it’s dry we don’t mind.”

The procession will start from Thorneyholme Road in Accrington at 12noon on Sunday, June 25, and feature floats from local community groups and businesses.

It will travel along Whalley Road, Church Street and Little Blackburn Road before ending on Wellington Street behind the old police station.

At Oakhill Park, visitors will then enjoy live music from the East Lancashire Concert Band, Accrington Pipe Band, The Soundcasters and other solo artists starting at 12.45pm.

Talented young dancers and performers from Ashley’s Dance Academy, Emma Louise Cheerleading, Divas Dance Studio and Halo Performers will also show off their skills on the stage.

In the marquee, families and children will be entertained with a magic show, Punch and Judy and balloon modelling.

Newly-crowned Carnival Queen Helen Trickett, Princess Isobela Grace and Prince Ellis Chamberlain will be there on the day. They will be supported by attendees Helen Trickett, Rebecca Aspinall and Carlson Bates. Entry to the carnival is free.

Organisers said spaces are still open for mascots representing community groups and businesses.

For more information call Tracy on 07971 772168 or email tracysimmonds@ymail.com.