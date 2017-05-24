Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Over 10,000 people are expected to flock to one of the borough’s biggest annual events this weekend.

And organisers of the Great Harwood Agricultural Show (GHAS) have promised a feast of new attractions at this year’s event which celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Visitors this Bank Holiday Monday will be able to enjoy a range of fun events for all the family, including a number of brand new attractions in the main arena.

Carol Armer, of the show committee, said it is a ‘bargain for nine hours of non-stop entertainment’.

She said: “We have a new logo, the New Showfield has had a makeover and we now have another car park, which will be clearly signed from all directions, as we are expecting over 10,000 visitors this year.

“For this special show we are holding an exhibition of memorabilia in the community marquee showing the history of the GHAS, and there will be stands for the many community groups and societies in Great Harwood and the surrounding areas.”

There will be continuous main arena displays throughout the day, including The Stunt Monkey Motorcycle Display Team with some of Britain’s best trials stunt riders.

Visitors will be able to have a go with their own dogs at Ridgeside lurcher and terrier racing and enjoy a ‘Freedom of Flight’ display by the Whizoo Birds of Prey.

Other attractions include the award-winning Reiver Rebels Flyball Team, Accrington Pipe Band, the Lancashire Police Dog Unit and Mounted Police, a cattle breeds display and heavy horse championship.

There will also be the traditional Bowley Hill Trail Race and tug of war final.

Children will be able to take part in a range of free games, competitions and races for all ages as well as fairground rides and inflatables, donkey rides and junior handling classes in most of the livestock competitions.

The show will take place on Monday, May 29 from 8.30pm to 6pm.

Entry on the gate costs £8 for adults and £5 for pensioners and children aged four to 18.

Competitors taking part in the Bowley Hill Race can enter for free.

The Observer reported last week how Geoffrey Hanson, who has been involved with the show for 50 years, was awarded the Freedom of the Borough.