Police have issued an appeal after tills were stolen from a newsagents.

Officers have released a CCTV picture of a man they want to speak to following the incident on Roe Greave Road in Oswaldtwistle.

The burglary was reported to police at 9.45am on Sunday, January 8.

Three tills were stolen from the newsagents, however one has since been recovered.

Anyone with information call PC Culshaw on 101 quoting crime reference number ED1700380.