An investigation has been launched after tonnes of dumped waste inside a warehouse caught fire.

Firefighters were called to the Rhyddings Mill site on Stonebridge Lane, Oswaldtwistle, at 4.20pm on Sunday, July 16.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines including a ‘stinger’ pump were sent to the scene to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson said: “The cause of this fire has to be established. There were no casualties.”

The Observer reported last month how tonnes of industrial waste dumped at the warehouse had still not been cleared – two months after an investigation was launched.