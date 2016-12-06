Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited revellers are counting down the hours ahead of the return of the immensely popular Dickensian evening in Accrington.

Organisers say they are expecting up to 8,000 people to attend the event - which has a jam-packed schedule of entertainment, markets and traditional Christmas activities - due to take place on Thursday, December 8.

The night, which runs from 4.30pm until 10pm, was started by Warner Street traders Evonne Harwood and Kate Furey last year.

Evonne and Kate are emphatic that year’s event is going to be ‘bigger and better’ than ever.

Evonne, who runs the Pink Magpie vintage emporium, said: “It’s going to be bigger this year, we have got Church Street closed off so the event is now spread further.

“We have got more stalls, more entertainment, we’ve got the Accrington Pipe Band - we’re expecting 8,000 people, it’s really got out over word of mouth and social media.

“What we want is a massive feelgood factor for the town because it’s been so negative this year. I think this Christmas event can put Accrington on the map.”

This year’s event, on Warner Street and Church Street, took more than six months of planning.

It sees the introduction of a ‘Hyndburn Christmas Star’ award, presented by players from Accrington Stanley.

Kate said: “It will be for someone who’s done a lot of good work for the community and just deserves a little bit of recognition.

“Thanks to everyone who’s supported us we’ve pretty much broken even this year, and hopefully we can get some donations towards it on the night.”

Fears earlier this year that the event was in jeopardy after a major sponsor pulled out, have now been completely allayed.

It will feature traditional festive entertainment including ‘pop-up’ nativity play, Father Christmas and his live reindeer, and culminating in a candlelit procession leading to a carol service at Accrington St James Church.

There will also be a samba band, Punch and Judy, Victorian fairground rides, street food, mulled wine and a wide variety of stalls and late-night open shops - and even an appearance from Charles Dickens himself!

Evonne added: “Hopefully we can put the true meaning of Christmas back into Accrington this Thursday.”