A fundraising trio have driven from Accrington to East Lancashire Hospice by mobility scooter in the first leg of a marathon charity effort.

Jacqui Collins, 52, her mum Mo Collins, 76, and friend Deborah Kennan, 46, all from Accrington, embarked on the 5.5-mile journey, starting outside the Town Hall.

They were waved off by hospice staff, shoppers and Hyndburn Mayor Tim O’Kane and Mayoress Melanie Storey on Tuesday morning.

Coun O’Kane likened it to the ‘Wacky Races’ and said they were doing it for a ‘very good cause’.

Along the route they collected donations for East Lancashire Hospice from passers-by and raised £138 with a further £26 through online donations.

The ‘wonderful’ ladies will make further journeys by mobility scooter to Derian House Hospice in Chorley, St Catherine’s Hospice in Preston and Pendleside Hospice in Burnley throughout March on consecutive Tuesdays as part of the Hospice 4 Hospice challenge.

So far they have raised more than £14,000 for East Lancashire Hospice over the past year from various fundraising activities. The scooters were loaned by Accrington Mobility in the market hall.