Plans to transform a canalside derelict mill site into a large housing development have been approved.

Forty-two houses and eight apartments will be built at the demolished Bridgefield and Britannia Mill site on Spring Street in Rishton.

Hyndburn council planning officers refused a previous application in June 2016 over flooding concerns.

The Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) had objected to the proposals claiming they did not have enough information about the impact of the development on flooding and drainage.

One letter of objection was submitted to the council concerning the removal of a boundary wall and loss of plant life and sheds.

However, the scheme submitted by Mr J Emmanuel has now been given unanimous backing by councillors satisfied drainage concerns were addressed.

The development alongside the Leeds Liverpool Canal will include a mixture of two and three-bed homes and one and two-bed apartments.

Coun Bernard Dawson said ‘Rishton is certainly changing’.

He told the planning meeting: “I remember it coming up before and the concerns about the drainage, which has been addressed.

"There’s a good mix of housing so it looks pretty good. Rishton is certainly changing. There’s the Gleeson Homes development next to the canal as well. It’s what people want.”

Coun Stephen Button said: “I do use the canal quite a bit for my own leisure activities and I do think it will be nothing but a benefit for the area.

“I do know that site and it’s quite derelict. It would be quite a desirable location to live. I’m all for it.”

Coun Judith Addison added: “I think we have quite a lot of these mill sites in the borough that are not longer required and standing derelict.

“We need to make good use of them. I welcome it and think it’s a good idea.”

Elizabeth Johnson, planning officer, said it is an ‘overgrown site’ and ‘meets with the development plan’.

She told the meeting: “The site layout is exactly the same as the previous one submitted.

“That was refused last year on the basis that we didn’t have enough information on drainage and surface water. There are no objections from the legal authority any more.

“There’s a mix of housing on there including some ‘Homes for Life’ which are adaptable as you get older.”