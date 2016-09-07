Tributes following sudden death of Accrington woman, 46

Tributes have been paid to an ‘outgoing’ factory worker who died suddenly at the age of 46.

Jackie Mercer was found dead at her home in Accrington by her partner Mark Rawcliffe on August 29. The cause of death is yet to be determined and a coroner’s investigation is ongoing.

Her sister Sharon Clough described her as an outgoing and social person, who “lived life to the full.”

Born in 1969, Jackie grew up in Clayton-le-Moors, and attended Hyndburn Park Primary School and later Moorhead High School. After leaving school she began working in factories around Hyndburn, and worked as a packer for more than 16 years at Senator in Blackburn.

Sharon said: “Jackie spent most of her working life in factories so she had a large social and friend network. She was very outgoing with a wicked sense of humour with her one-liners. With her having lots of friendships she knew who was genuine and who wasn’t. She was quite astute and if she was your friend she was incredibly loyal.”

After years of friendship Jackie and partner Mark were drawn together romantically after being bonded through mutual loss.

Sharon said: “They’d been friends for years but when our mum died and he lost his dad that brought them closer. It grew out of that, and they were very happy together.”

The pair had been a couple for 11 years, and Jackie became step-mum to Mark’s daughter Rachel, a role that Sharon said she “loved”.

The youngest of three sisters, Jackie came from a tight-knit family who lived in and around the borough.

Sharon added: “It’s come completely out of the blue. We are absolutely devastated. We are all supporting one another and relying on each other as a family. I want people to remember that she always lived life to the full.”

Jackie leaves father Ron, partner Mark, step-daughter Rachel, sisters Sharon and Debbie, brothers-in-law Nev and Ted and nieces, nephew and many friends.

Police confirmed they were called to a property on Sultan Street on August 29 to reports of a sudden death. There are no suspicious circumstances.

Jackie’s funeral will take place on Thursday, September 8 at 11.40am at Accrington Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations are being received in memory of Jackie via the funeral director Champ Funeral Services, Bank House, Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors.