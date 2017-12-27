Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a woman who tragically died in a hit-and-run collision with a car being chased by police on Boxing Day.

The 47-year-old pedestrian Susan Shaw was in collision with a blue Vauxhall Corsa on High Street in Rishton at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, December 26.

Police said the Corsa was being pursued by officers and failed to stop following the collision. She was given emergency medical attention but died at the scene.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has been informed and Susan’s family are being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

Susan’s family said she would be sorely missed.

In a statement released by Lancashire Police, they said: “She was well known within the local community in Rishton and spent a lot of time on local charitable causes, particularly ‘Switched-On Rishton’, which raises money throughout the year for Christmas lights and decorations throughout the town.

"Susan was very creative and enjoyed crafting. She would sell items she had made to raise money for Switched-On Rishton.

“Susan was a loving mother-of-two and also a much loved daughter and sister and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

“She was always generous with her time with friends and strangers alike and was loved by everyone.

"One of her friends has described as ‘one of the kindest people you could ever met who would do anything for anybody.”

Officers recovered the Corsa on Cliff Street and investigations are underway to identify the driver.

Det Insp Warren Atkinson said: “We have now launched a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed the pursuit or who may be able to help us to identify the driver to contact us as we continue with our inquiries.

"Our thoughts remain with the family of the victim at this sad time.”

Call 101 with information quoting log reference 0808 of December 26.

An online fundraising page has been set up to support Susan's family and to cover funeral costs.

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/susan-shaws-family-fund