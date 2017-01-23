Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to an Accrington Stanley stalwart who passed away on Sunday.

Geoff Heap was involved with Stanley for nearly 60 years, dating back to the previous version of the club which folded in the 1960s.

In a statement, the club said: “Everyone at Accrington Stanley is saddened to learn of the death of former director Geoff Heap.

“Geoff had been a member of the unique Stanley family for most of his adult life, from being involved with the old club with his father in the 1960s to being a familiar face at home and away games in the modern era.

“A generation of staff and supporters have grown up with Geoff manning his “late gate” at the Wham Stadium, a role he only recently relinquished having reached his 80s.

“He’s also been familiar to squad after squad of players, travelling regularly on the team bus to games up and down the country.

“Geoff will be sorely missed by everyone involved with the club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Peter Leatham, chairman of the Official Accrington Stanley Supporters Club, said it is a ‘sad loss’.

He said: “He was a true gentleman, a true supporter of Accrington Stanley for many, many years and a great raconteur.

“He was a regular visitor into the supporters shop every Friday morning.

“I first met him about six months ago and he was a lovely guy and just what a football club need.

“He was very popular around the ground and everybody knew him.”