Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a retired nurse who passed away after a ‘brave’ five-year battle with cancer.

Deirdre Eastham, formerly of Oakwood Road, Accrington, was described by her husband Paul as a ‘fighter’ after she died on Saturday, October 21, aged 61.

The former Mount Carmel pupil worked at Accrington Victoria Hospital in the minor injuries department and also served at Blackburn Infirmary Hospital, Queens Park Hospital and Haslingden Health Centre from where she retired.

The mum-of-one was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago after it spread from her bones.

Paul, who was married to Deirdre for 14 years, said her condition had deteriorated in recent months but her death still came as a ‘shock’.

He said: “She was a fighter, bless her. She started a new regime of chemotherapy earlier this year and that really affected her. The last four months have been very bad for her.

"We were talking to her on Friday night and at 1pm on Saturday she passed away. The end came quite quickly and it was quite a shock.

“She had a very strong personality and she was her own woman. She will be sorely missed.”

The couple moved away from Accrington five years ago to Ribchester and Deirdre enjoyed walking her dog, gardening and travelling.

Paul, who works as a mechanical engineer, said Deirdre’s condition didn’t stop her enjoying life and last year she travelled to New Zealand and Japan.

She also enjoyed a trip to New York for her 60th birthday with her daughter Lianne Horrigan.

Deirdre started as a cadet nurse in Blackburn and worked at Accrington Victoria Hospital in the 1990s.

Paul said: “She was a very caring person. She used to love going out at this time of year and visiting old folks in their homes and giving them flu jabs. She absolutely loved that. She enjoyed working in minor injuries. It was a challenge for her as you had something different every day.”

Daughter of the late Tom and Jo Horrigan, Deirdre leaves husband Paul, daughter Lianne, and brothers Eamonn Horrigan, Kieran Horrigan, Dermott Horrigan and Brendan Horrigan.

A funeral service will be held at 9am on Friday, October 27, with a Requiem Mass, at St Anne’s Church, Cobham Road, Accrington, administered by Father Stamp, followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium, Burnley Road, Accrington.

The funeral director is Hyndburn Funeral Services, Queen’s Road, Accrington.