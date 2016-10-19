Tributes paid to former soldier and ambulance worker

Tributes have been paid to a former soldier and ambulance worker following his sudden death, aged 55.

Steven Garratty died suddenly at his home in Clayton-le-Moors on October 15.

His sister Susan said his death had been a terrible shock for the family.

She said: “He hadn’t been ill, we’re still waiting for a report to come back but we think it might have been something to do with his heart.”

Steven spent 13 years in the Army in the Royal Signals bomb disposal unit and also racked up 27 years’ service with the North West Ambulance Service, working for Patient Transport Services.

Susan added: “He joined the army when he left school and served in Germany and he spent time in Catterick.

“He was deployed in Northern Ireland as well for a while. When he came out he joined the North West Ambulance Service, working for patient transport.

“He was well known by people who used it as he worked in the Accrington area. He loved his work and was very proud of the job he did.”

As well as his work, Steven’s hobbies included fishing and looking after his wife Kerry’s horses.

Susan added: “He loved attending Blackburn Rovers games and he was a big fan of Wigan Warriors rugby league team.

“He absolutely doted on his daughter Emily.”

The much-loved husband and best friend of Kerry, he was loving dad of Emily, cherished son of Sheila and the late Bill, dear brother of Julie, Peter, Susan, David and Martyn, a respected brother-in-law, and treasured uncle and good friend to many.

Funeral details still to be confirmed.

Enquiries to Champ Funeral Services, Bank House, Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors.