Tributes paid to 'fun-loving bloke' who was found dead in his flat

David Cox, 64, was found at his home at St Leger Court in Accrington

David Cox

Tributes have been paid to a ‘fun loving bloke’ who was found dead in his flat, aged 64.

David Cox was found at the St Leger Court complex in Accrington on Tuesday, September 13.

Hyndburn Homes had raised the alarm following concerns from residents, who had not seen him for around two weeks.

Police forced entry into the flat off Hargreaves Street and discovered Mr Cox had passed away.

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Nephew Andrew Mitchell, 48, said the family were shocked to find out about his death.

He said: “None of us knew it was my uncle David until last Thursday.

“He became a bit of a loner and nobody knew of his address.

“The only times we met up with my uncle were when we had family over from Australia.

“When myself and my sister went into his flat we think he knew what was coming.

“Everything was set out from his birth certificate, phone numbers and arrangements to be made. We think he knew he was dying.

“We are just gutted he has been there for a couple of weeks. Two months ago he seemed fine and didn’t tell us of any underlying issues. He died of ischaemia.

“I can’t fault any of the services I’ve talked to. They have been really helpful all the way along.”

Mr Mitchell, from Accrington, said Mr Cox was a ‘fun-loving bloke and the life and soul of the party’ and in his younger years was a ‘popular guy on the pub circuit’.

Neighbour Mike Dickinson, of St Leger Court, said he hadn’t seen Mr Cox for around two weeks.

He said: “When I last saw him he said he was feeling unwell. It’s really sad as we were not expecting anything like this to happen to him. Everybody is really shocked.”

Kim Smith, neighbourhood manager at Hyndburn Homes, said they were ‘deeply saddened to learn of this tragic news’.

David’s funeral service will be held at 3pm on Tuesday, September 27 at Accrington Crematorium followed by cremation. Flowers welcome.

