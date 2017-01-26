Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have poured in following the death of a pioneering headteacher who received an OBE for her services to education.

Former Rhyddings head Joyce Moore, the first female headteacher of a comprehensive in East Lancashire at the time of her appointment, died on January 12, aged 84.

She led the Oswaldtwistle secondary school for more than 25 years, having started her career in Kent and received an OBE in 1995 in recognition of her services to education and work with the National Union of Teachers (NUT). She retired from Rhyddings in 1998.

Paul Trickett, current headteacher for Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School, paid tribute to her achievements.

He said: “She was headteacher here for 26 years and she was the first female head of a comprehensive in East Lancashire. She was a very loyal member of the NUT long after she left here and she worked hard the wellbeing of teaching staff.

“She appointed me as deputy head in 1993 and brought me up from Kent. She asked ‘are you the one from Swadelands?’ which was her first school too and I worked with her for five years. She believed in children.”

Joyce fought for years to have a pavilion built on the Heys playing fields at the school and was an invited guest when the £1.1m changing rooms and classroom facility were opened.

Mr Trickett added: “I was able to invite her to the opening after a number of years. It’s a really sad loss; very sad even after 84 years.”

Maureen Shaw was among friends to accompany Joyce to Buckingham Palace in November 1995 to collect her OBE.

She said: “It was an unforgettable time from choosing our outfits, hats were the worst, to driving through to the courtyard and being led to the impressive ballroom. It made us all smile that the ‘name’ of the day being honoured was Norman Wisdom.”

Born in Harle Syke, Burnley, Joyce was a lifelong member of the NUT and she served for a year as the president of the union’s Lancashire Division. A Lancashire NUT officer said: “Joyce was not only a beacon of professionalism in her achievements but the kind of NUT stalwart who was very much of her time.”

Oswaldtwistle Coun Peter Britcliffe said he was saddened at her death.

He added: “She was a great figurehead of Rhyddings school and well respected by both pupils, staff and parents. She was a legend in the town of Oswaldtwistle. She was extremely dedicated to the pupils and staff of the school.”

Joyce was a member of the Soroptimists, which enables opportunities for women and girls locally and internationally, and the NSPCC.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “We know that Joyce was a tremendously passionate supporter of the NSPCC for many years and we are deeply saddened to hear of her passing. It is through the generosity of people like Joyce that help us reach millions of vulnerable children across the UK when they most need us.”

Tributes have also been paid by former pupils and parents on Facebook and online.

Macalla Bradshaw said: “I sent my three kids here because of the school, it was when she was my head. Condolences to her family.”

Rachel S McClure said: “With many fond memories of Miss Moore, a truly lovely, strong and brilliant head of Rhyddings in my time as a pupil there from 1983-1988. Rest in Peace lovely lady.”

Joanne Dixon said: “She kept the school in good form RIP and deepest sympathy.”

Clive Barnes said: “I spent most of my time at school sat outside Miss Moore’s office. Always treated her with the respect she deserved even got to see her soft side a time or two. It would be good to have as many ex-pupils be able to attend her funeral and pay her the respect she deserves.”

Harry Gibbs said: “RIP Miss Moore. Was a pleasure to have known and have been taught by you.”

The funeral will take place at 10.45am on Thursday, February 2 at Haggate Baptist Church, Briercliffe, followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 12noon. Funeral arrangements are being handled by The Co-operative Funeralcare, 32 Colne Road, Burnley.