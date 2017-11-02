Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a ‘hard working and well respected’ councillor.

Paul Thompson, of Hardman Close, Knuzden, served on Hyndburn council from 2014 and represented the St Oswalds area of Oswaldtwistle.

He died on Thursday, October 26, aged 67, following a short illness.

The former UKIP representative, who quit the party in August, was a keen supporter and fundraiser for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

He also served on various council committees including, planning and licensing and the learning and development panel.

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson said it was ‘deeply sad news’. He said: “He was a well-respected local councillor, hard working in his ward and stood up for what he believed in.

“Our thoughts go out to his family. It’s deeply, deeply, upsetting. He will be deeply missed on the council. We may not have agreed on every issue bit he was a very diligent person on the council.”

Independent councillor and former UKIP colleague Malcolm Pritchard said: “It’s a big, big shock. He was one of the nicest people you could ever wish to meet. A true gentleman. He put people first. He listened to them and knew what he wanted.”

Conservative group leader Coun Tony Dobson said Paul was a ‘valued member of the council’.

He said: “He was always very positive and had a good reputation locally for helping residents, even down to doing odd jobs for them around their homes.

“The Conservative family in Hyndburn send our condolences to his good lady and his wider family.

“His passing will be a great loss to Hyndburn council because he certainly did it in the right way and wanted to contribute as much as possible to improving the lives of residents in Hyndburn.”

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones said Paul was ‘well respected by everyone’. He said: “Paul was a lovely man, a hard working councillor who worked with all and for the residents he represented.

“Everyone got on well with him. I’d see him at every community event. RIP Paul. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Paul sadly leaves his wife Barbara, his son Paul, his daughter-in-law Nichola and granddaughter Imogen.

His funeral service will be held at Accrington Crematorium at 2.30pm on Monday, November 6.

Family flowers only but donations are welcomed in memory of Paul for Derian House Children’s Hospice. The funeral director is Barton & Hallworth Funeral Service, The Old Foxhill, 136 Union Road, Oswaldtwistle.