Two Accrington schools have been forced to close due to ‘dangerous icy conditions’.

St Peter’s CE primary school and St Oswald’s RC primary and nursery school have both confirmed they will remain closed on Thursday, December 14.

A statement on St Peter’s website said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we are closed today (Thursday 14th December).

“Don’t forget you can access Purple Mash at home, read some books or complete some of your creative homework.”

Lancashire County Council said that because of the ‘adverse weather’ the school was closed due to ‘dangerous icy conditions on the playground, driveways and on surrounding roads and pavements’.

St Oswald’s school posted on their Facebook page: “Sorry, but due to sheet ice surrounding access areas to school, it is dangerous underfoot and we have had to make the decision to CLOSE today. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The school addded that they are still intending to take part in a carol service at Mount Carmel High school in Accrington and pupils should meet at 6pm.