Robbers armed with a handgun and a sword have carried out a terrifying robbery at a convenience store in Oswaldtwistle.

Lancashire police have launched an investigation following the armed robbery by two men at a branch of Spar on Thwaites Road at around 8.40pm on Tuesday, August 8.

Officers say two men with their faces partially covered threatened staff at the store before jumping over the counter and stealing around £300 in cash from two tills and some cigarettes.

A CCTV image of a car which detectives may have been used as a getaway vehicle for the robbers has now been released in a bid to trace the men.

The car is believed to be an older-style silver Audi A3 with colour-coded wing mirrors and blacked-out rear windows.

The offenders are described as being aged in their early 20s and having Liverpudlian accents.

Hyndburn police said the two men brandished what is believed to have been a handgun and a ‘sword of some kind’ before making threats to Spar staff.

DC Angela Verity, of Hyndburn Police, said: “These men have left the two staff members extremely shaken and we are determined to locate them.

“We would now like to hear from anyone with information about the incident, and in particular would like to trace the vehicle in the CCTV image which may have been used to help the offenders get away from the scene.

“If you recognise this car, or if you come across it, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“We would like to reassure the community that we are doing everything we can to find those responsible and in the meantime will have increased visible patrols in the area.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1471 of August 8.