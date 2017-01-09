Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter as part of an ongoing investigation into the sudden death of 15-year-old Megan Lee.

Megan, from Oswaldtwistle, had eaten food from a takeaway in Hyndburn on Friday, December 30 before suffering an apparent allergic reaction.

The St Christopher’s High school pupil was admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital but tragically passed away on New Year’s Day.

Lancashire Police said that a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death has taken place, however the full results are still not fully known.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are working closely in liaison with colleagues from Trading Standards and Environmental Health as part of our inquiries into Megan’s death.

“Her family are being kept fully updated with the progress of the investigation.”

A 37-year-old man from Rossendale and 38-year-old man from Blackburn have been arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence and are currently in police custody.