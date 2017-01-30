Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a gun was fired in Oswaldtwsitle.

They are among four people arrested by police after the incident happened on Stanhill Street in Oswaldtwistle, shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, January 25.

The firearm was discharged from a dark Range Rover at people sat in another vehicle.

Officers said the shot missed its intended target, causing damage to the front door of a house as well as a vehicle parked nearby, but thankfully no-one was injured.

The shooting is believed to be connected to an on-going dispute between two groups of people and there is not thought to be a wider threat to the public.

A 22-year-old man from Blackburn has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possessing a firearm with intent, 20-year-old man from Catterick was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and two men aged 23 and 19 from Blackburn were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and criminal damage.

They have each been bailed pending further enquiries until Monday, March 20.

Two other men, aged 25 and 27 from Blackburn, were arrested on suspicion of public order and have been bailed pending further enquiries until Monday, March 27.

A 26-year-old man from Darwen arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was released no charge.

Lancashire Police said they are continuing to asking anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Mark Haworth-Oates of East CID said: “We believe this single firearm discharge was directed towards another moving vehicle and that the incident is linked to a dispute between two groups who are not from the Oswaldtwistle area.

“Although the actions of those responsible were not directed towards the wider public, the discharge of a weapon in these circumstances shows a blatant disregard for the safety of others and is concerning.

“We appreciate this is of concern to residents and so we have our patrols are continuing in the area.

“A number of arrests have already been made in connection with the incident and our investigation continues. I would urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information can police on 101 quoting log 1352 of January 25.