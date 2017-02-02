Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £2 million ‘sports hub’ could be created to help improve public health and increase the number of people taking part in exercise.

Accrington Stanley Community Trust (ASCT) is in talks with Hyndburn council to lease land to build the facility, which would include a state-of the-art 4G floodlit pitch, classrooms, a gym and trust headquarters.

The charity has earmarked Highams Playing Fields or Livingstone Road Playing Fields, next to the Wham Stadium, as potential sites for the hub, which would host education courses for up to 50 full time students.

Martin Fearon, community trust manager, said the hub will provide a ‘high quality recreational multi-sport experience’ and will benefit people of all ages in the community.

He said: “In 2016 we engaged with over 10,000 people and this facility will expand this figure further as we continue to improve our charitable services to the community.

“The main aim is to increase participation in sport, improve health and exercise levels and provide more opportunities for disabled people to access vital sport and education activities.

“We are currently conducting a feasibility study at different sites and until we have the full details of the report there is no preferred option. We are happy to proceed with either of the suggested sites if available.

“There are a lot of legal processes to go through before the site is operational but our aim would be for the site to open in the summer of 2018.”

Mr Fearon said the hub will also develop employability skills for people out of work, create new job opportunities, inspire people to become volunteers for local sports organisations, sports clubs and charities, and provide a ‘pathway for gifted and talented young people into elite sport’.

Around £1.5 million has already been raised over the last 12 months, with the support of the Premier League and Accrington Stanley, and the community trust is now in ‘advanced talks’ with other organisations to invest in the project.

The council is set to give the go-ahead for officers to work with the trust to develop a proposal for the sports hub, at a cabinet meeting next week.

A feasibility study will then be carried out with existing users at the proposed playing field sites as well as the wider sporting community and local leagues in Hyndburn.