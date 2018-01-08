Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people were taken to hospital after a five-vehicle collision on the M65.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway between junction 7 at Clayton-le-Moors and junction 8 at Huncoat after a collision involving four cars and a van.

Highways England said two lanes were closed following the incident at around 9.20am on Monday, January 8.

One person was rescued from a vehicle by firefighters suffering knee and eye injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

Another person was taken to Royal Bolton Hospital with neck and head injuries.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 9.19am two fire engines from Hyndburn and one from Burnley attended a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on the M65 eastbound between junctions 7 and 8.

“Firefighters used cutting equipment and stabilisation blocks to release one person from a vehicle who was then taken to hospital.”

Highways England posted on Twitter: “Lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) are closed #M65 eastbound between J7 #Accrington and J8 #Hapton #A56 due to a 5 vehicle collision. @NWmwaypolice and @HighwaysNWEST are on scene and have requested assistance from @LancashireFRS as person trapped in vehicle.”

In a later posted they wrote: “First recovery unit on scene and lane 2 re-opened #M65 eastbound between J7 #Accrington and J8 #A56 following a multi vehicle collision. Lane 1 remains closed to allow further recovery units to attend as 5 vehicles to be recovered. @HighwaysNWEST on scene with delays back to J7.”