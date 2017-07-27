Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police intervened to take two teenage cyclists to safety after they were found riding along the M65 in separate incidents on the same day.

Officers were called after a boy, believed to be aged 16, was spotted cycling along the hard shoulder near to junction 8 for Huncoat, heading towards junction 7 for Accrington at around 12noon on Tuesday, July 25.

They responded as a ‘concern for safety’ and the teen was escorted from the carriageway.

Just 12 hours later, at around midnight, police were called again to the motorway to reports of a cyclist on the inside lane.

An 18-year-old man was found to be weaving between lanes along the motorway towards Accrington with no lights on his bike.

Lancashire Police said they were called after he was spotted ‘cycling up the carriageway of the motorway’.

A spokesperson said he and his bike were taken to safety and there were no arrests.

Lancashire Road Police said they intervened on Tuesday night after spotting a person on a bicycle on the M65. On Twitter they stated: “On way home and yes, that is a person cycling down M65. Weaving hard shoulder/first lane. Protected until colleagues arrive.”