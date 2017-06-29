Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shooting incident in Accrington last night is being linked to a firearms incident earlier this month, police have confirmed.

Officers were called at about midnight on the night of Wednesday, June 28 to a report that a single shot from a shotgun had been fired through the window of a house on Richmond Hill Street in the town.

Thankfully no-one was injured.

Police have launched an investigation into what they believe is a “dispute between two groups” and warned those responsible that their behaviour will not be tolerated.

They are now linking last night’s shooting to an earlier incident in Accrington on June 5.

In that incident on Richmond Road a 60-year-old woman inside a house was injured, thankfully not seriously. There were also a number of children present in the house at the time.

Police have said the behaviour shows a blatant disregard for public safety.

Detective Supt Paul Withers, of East CID said: “We believe these incidents are part of an ongoing dispute between two groups known to each other.

“Our first consideration is public safety and we will be doing all we can, along with our partner agencies, to make sure that anyone at risk, including children, is safeguarded.

“Although these incidents are not directed at the wider public we appreciate the concern things like this cause. Incidents like this will not be tolerated and we are doing all we can to stop them happening and arrest those responsible.

“A number of arrests have already been made and our investigations are continuing.

“There are extra patrols in the affected areas and we would urge anyone with concerns to approach an officer.

“We are using a variety of tactics to disrupt the activities of these individuals and we expect to make further arrests in the near future.

"We would encourage anyone with information to contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

In relation to the incident on June 5, two men from Accrington aged 28 and 26 were arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A further four men aged 21, 22, 25 and 25, all from Bradford, were later arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Investigations are ongoing and further arrests are expected.