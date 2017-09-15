Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a flat fire above a nightclub.

Four crews from Hyndburn, Blackburn and Padiham were called to Warner Street in Accrington after a fire broke out shortly before 3am on Friday, September 15.

A man was led out of the flat and taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Lancashire Police said items of furniture were ‘set alight’ in the property.

John Taylor, of Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said the fire was in a third-floor flat above Club HQ.

He said: “Whoever dialled 999 said someone might be trapped in by fire in a flat.

“They sent that many fire crews because when you mention flats you think they might have to search for other people in other flats. It gives them enough firefighters with breathing apparatus to go in.

“They brought a male adult out. He was conscious and breathing but had breathed in smoke so an ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital for treatment.”

A 42-year-old woman from Bacup has been arrested on suspicion of arson and remains in police custody for questioning.