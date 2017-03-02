Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A warning has been issued to shoppers parking on a town centre car park following a rise in complaints.

Globe Enterprises, which manages The Viaduct retail park in Accrington, said motorists who park on the site but leave to shop in other areas of the town will be fined.

The company said the rules of the car park have not changed in recent years, however, over the past two weeks they have seen a rise in complaints after several residents were fined.

David Jones, 75, who lives near Oak Hill Park in Accrington, was one of the people fined £60 after using the car park and he claims the signage was unclear.

He said: “I parked on there and two days later I got a letter saying I had been fined.

“The writing on the sign is only about a quarter of an inch big. I think it’s really unfair.”

Signs at The Viaduct state the car park is free to use for up to four hours but the ‘driver of the vehicle must remain on site throughout the entire period of park’.

Anyone found in breach must pay a £100, or £60 if it is paid within 14 days.

Nikki Holbrook, general manager of Globe Enterprises, said the rules are in place to ensure parking is available for site users.

She said: “I’ve had no issues with the parking until about two weeks ago.

“We have changed the signs at the end of last week since a couple of people complained to a local councillor.

“The signage is all very clear and the wording hasn’t been changed at all on the signage, but we have highlighted the area that says you are not supposed to go off site.

“We are not trying to target people. We are not making money out of it.

“We are just trying to make sure there is parking there for people using the site.”