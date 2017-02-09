The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Owners have promised the unveiling of a £1 million state-of-the-art trampoline park later this month will be ‘worth the wait’.

The Jump Works, off Sydney Street in Accrington, was due to open this Friday, February 10, however this has now been pushed back to later this month as the finishing touches are put on the arena.

Dozens of workmen have spent the last nine months transforming an area of the car business site into a 30,000 sq ft facility which will include climbing walls, battle beams, inflatable total wipeout, foam pits, dodgeball courts and Olympic trampolines.

The space-themed venue will also include ‘Millennium Falcon’ style viewing area, party rooms, a DJ and a princess room.

Fifty new jobs will also be created.

Co-owner Sander Douglas said it will be ‘amazing for Accrington’.

He told the Observer: “We were hoping to open on February 10 but I’m not going to rush it. We didn’t want people to be disappointed.

“I think it will do a lot for the area. The support we’ve had from various bodies has been immense.

“The attention to detail has been absolutely phenomenal and no stone has been left unturned.

“It’s going to be amazing for Accrington. If anywhere will draw them in then this will.

“We have put everything into this and it will be out of this world.

“Accrington, brace yourself. It’s worth the wait. It’s Accrington’s late Christmas present.”

Mr Douglas, who has been based on the site for 20 years with his other business RSC Europe Ltd, said he wants the The Jump Works to be the best trampoline park anyone has ever been to.

He said: “I have been to a lot of other trampoline parks and found them boring with no atmosphere and terrible food.

“Everybody who has come in to this one has said it’s the best park they’ve ever been too and can’t wait for it to open.

“All the staff are going to be trained early next week and we are looking for a soft opening in mid-February and then open fully later this month.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

The Jump Works will be open seven days a week from 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 10pm Saturday and Sunday.

Entry will cost between £8 and £9 per hour.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy the use of free wi-fi, sports television channels, an on-site cafe serving healthy food and take part in different fitness classes.