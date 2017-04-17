Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Walkers braved torrential weather to take part in two Good Friday processions in Accrington and Great Harwood.

Around 70 people joined in the ‘Stations of the Cross’ march to the Coppice in Accrington.

The inter-denominational prayer event was organised by the Knights of St Columba, and students from Mount Carmel and St Christopher’s high schools read stations of the cross prayers along the path to the summit.

At the summit all the pupil readers gathered together around the cross for a final hymn.

Mount Carmel headteacher Xavier Bowers said: “The weather was shocking but it did not dampen the spirits of good hearted Hyndburn Christians. Many thanks to the Knights of St Columba for organising this long-standing tradition.”

Great Harwood saw its annual Churches Together ‘Walk with the Cross’.

Peter Holden said: “Some 30 people assembled on Towngate for the trial of Jesus and trekked to Churchfield House for a reading about the decision by Pontius Pilate with the cross being finally erected in Memorial Park accompanied by a short service.”