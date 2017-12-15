The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have released CCTV footage of a man apparently attacking a giant coffee cup.

The incident happened at the Church Hall Filling Station in Church at around 1.20pm on Thursday, November 23 and caused around £650 worth of damage.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “We want to speak to the man shown in the CCTV footage after advertising equipment was kicked and damaged at a petrol station in Church.

“We got a report that a man had kicked a big advertising cup outside Church Hall Filling Station and then dragged it into the road, causing around £650 worth of damage.”

Anyone who recognises the man or with information about the incident should call the Church and Milnshaw policing team on 01254 353103 quoting reference ED1719720 or emailing 7427@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.