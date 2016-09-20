How we use Cookies
WATCH: Iconic Accrington Stanley milk advert recreated by vodka company Black Cow

The tribute to the classic advert features original cast member Carl Rice, now 36

Black Cow vodka Accrington Stanley advert homage
The iconic “Accrington Stanley, Who Are They?” advert has been recreated 27 years on - to market a vodka made from milk!

Original actor Carl Rice, now 36, was enlisted to echo the same words he once delivered as a boy, but a glass of Black Cow vodka now replaces milk in the older Carl’s hand.

First aired in 1989, the original advert became an instant classic and propelled Accrington Stanley into the national consciousness.

Carl said: “I never imagined that the original ad would go on to make such an impact. Thirty years of working in this industry and people still fondly remember it. I’ve even been invited up to Accrington to watch the club a few times.

“Remembering my lines for this Black Cow ad wasn’t exactly hard and the only difference was swapping the milk for milk vodka.”

The Black Cow vodka is produced in Dorset from the milk of grass-fed cows and has a number of high-profile fans including artist Damien Hirst and restaurateur Mark Hix.

Paul Archard, co-founder of Black Cow, said: “Often when we explain that Black Cow is vodka made from milk the reaction we get is ‘Milk?! Eugh!’ and this made us think of the classic “Accrington Stanley, Who Are They?’ ad.

“Consider this our homage to one of the UK’s great ads that, like us, champions the great taste of milk and the work of British dairy farmers.”

