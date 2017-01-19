Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here’s a fantastic bird’s eye view of Oswaldtwistle - captured on drone camera.

The stunning video was taken by local resident Mark Cooper and has already been viewed over 3,500 times on Facebook.

Mark, who runs the ‘Oswaldtwistle from above and below’ Facebook group, said the film was shot in one day using a DJI Phantom 4 drone and took several hours to edit.

He said: “I have been flying these types of things now for eight years. I do it for pure enjoyment. It’s addictive.

“I want to capture Oswaldtwistle in a way people haven’t seen it before.

“A lot of people don’t always see where they are and how rural the area is.

“It’s a great way of capturing people’s imaginations. I do it as a hobby and it gets a lot of people’s attention.

“It’s already had over 3,500 views on Facebook which is absolutely brilliant and makes you proud.”