Police have released CCTV footage after two youths broke into a coach depot in Accrington, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The two suspects went on a rampage in the coach car park, breaking into the vehicles and ramming them into each other.

Lancashire Police said the incident happened at around 2.30pm on Sunday, November 6 at M&M Coaches on Crown Street when two offenders crouched under a locked metal fence and managed to get inside one of the parked coaches.

They then drove the coach around the depot, smashing it into a shutter, allowing them to go inside and steal keys to some of the other coaches.

Coach windows were smashed and one of the vehicles was driven at a fence in an attempt to ram it to drive it outside.

The two teenagers were eventually disturbed by a member of the public and made off from the area.

PC Rachel McPhee, from Blackburn Police, said: “People may see this and think that this was a childish prank that has gone a bit too far but in reality, thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused to someone’s business.

“On top of that, the potential repercussions had the offenders been successful in their quest to remove a coach from the compound could have been devastating.

“We think that the boys in the CCTV images are local and so people must know who they are. If you recognise them or have any information that could help, please contact us at your earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting crime reference 0856 of November 6.