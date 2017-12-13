Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A couple whose eyes met at an event set up to help people find true love are getting married.

Rachel Adamson and Danny Mitchell, of Oswaldtwistle, first met at friendship and dating group Meet N Match in May last year.

The group now holds several nights out in the area for people with learning disabilities, and its events have been attended by more than 650 people.

The lovebirds say they hit it off immediately after starting chatting on the dating night - and haven’t looked back since.

Danny said: “I was looking for a girlfriend and I was lucky to meet Rachel and we started talking. We sat down, had a chat and then swapped numbers.”

After first meeting at the event in Preston, the couple had their first date at the Brickworks pub, in Accrington.

Danny, who was originally from Morecambe, has now moved in with Rachel in Oswaldtwistle and took the plunge recently when he decided to ask Rachel to marry him.

Danny, 35, said: “I can’t wait to see Rachel walk down the aisle in her dress and I’m looking forward to wearing a suit. I proposed to her in October and I had a ring but it broke, but I have got her a new one now.

“We are going to have a small wedding, at a registry office - maybe about 50 people, I think.”

The couple, who also go to cooking and dancing classes Motiv8 every Wednesday in Accrington, also said they are looking forward to getting hitched in May next year - the same month as the Royal couple.

Rachel, 38, said: “Harry and Meghan are also getting married at the same time. I’m looking forward to wearing a nice dress and my family is excited.”

She said she gets on really well with Danny, adding: “I wanted to meet more people and my friend told me to go and I had a nice time.

“As soon as I looked around and saw Danny, I knew. He is just really nice and we have a laugh.”

Meet N Match project coordinator Lucy Hamlin helps run the group’s social nights, such as the Pub Night at the Black Dog and the Event Night at Civic Arts Centre.

She said: “We are all really happy for them. From first meeting them both properly, I have noticed that they have increased in confidence and are really chatty whereas before they were quite shy.

“It is really great that from first meeting and getting together they are now planning their wedding.”