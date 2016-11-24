West not to blame for rise of Islamic State, says Graham Jones

Western intervention cannot be blamed for the rise of Islamic State (Daesh), Hyndburn’s MP has claimed after a visit to Iraq’s front line.

Graham Jones went on a fact finding mission to war-torn Mosul and refugee camps in Kurdistan in northern Iraq earlier this month.

Following his return he told the Observer that the 2003 intervention by the US and UK coalition forces did not cause the current conflict in Iraq - but it is instead rooted in centuries of domestic issues.

Mr Jones said his five-day visit also reaffirmed his belief that the UK was right to support air strikes in Iraq.

The MP said: “Daesh is not a western problem. Daesh did not occur because of the operation in 2003 or the toppling of Saddam Hussein – it’s because of the failure over the centuries of power sharing in Iraq.

“The focus now is to try to understand how to resolve this in the future, and to do that you have to understand the past. This has been going on for centuries and things didn’t begin with the west. The problems in Iraq are long and historic and complicated.”

Mr Jones said he believes that ultimately there needs to be a deal between sectarian groups.

He added: “The question is – how do you have a power sharing agreement, like we have in Northern Ireland? How do you stop the sectarianism, because that brings the extremism.

“It is not the west, or the intervention, that’s caused this – it’s the reluctance of existing groups to share power or create regional autonomy.”

The Iraqi army and Peshmerga – the military force of Kurdistan – are currently battling to recapture territory from the IS ‘Daesh’ caliphate, including their stronghold of Mosul in the north.

Mr Jones said: “The only way you’re going to stop this torture and abuse is to provide the Iraqi and Peshmerga army with more support and weapons to help bring this to an end. Daesh are a brutalistic organisation and far more so than we understood.

“Everyone I met said that without those strikes the Iraqi army would not have been able to go into Daesh-held territory and push them back. Those air strikes are what has turned this around and what is going to result in the demise of Daesh.”

Refugee camps illustrate horror of Daesh atrocities

Visiting Iraqi refugee camps brought home the horror and brutality of IS said MP Graham Jones.

The Hyndburn MP visited the northern region of Iraq with three other MPs as part of a fact-finding mission by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kurdistan.

In the five-day trip, Mr Jones spoke with regional political leaders and visited the front line in Mosul.

Mr Jones also visited several refugee and Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps.

He said it was the site housing the Yazidi people which demonstrated how much horror Daesh had inflicted.

He said: “The Yazidi camp is just a terrified group of people that have been abused. They’re completely traumatised and many are stuck in limbo because they don’t want to return to the place that was their home for a long time.

“They have suffered genocide and torture and excessive violence and abuse to them and their children. As a community they have been displaced and destroyed.”

He added: “Each refugee camp is different and feels completely different. One camp is more like an urban sprawl with 35,000 Syrians who have been there for five years. People here build for themselves and where tents were there are now breeze block buildings, they are not putting down roots but in the meantime they are making it their home.

“Women were being told they couldn’t leave the house, couldn’t smoke, couldn’t own a television and if they were caught doing these things then Daesh were brutal”.

He added: “I think as MPs we have a duty to understand the issue that we face. When we went to the front line all the people had left or Daesh had murdered them. It was eerie.

“People had just fled and left everything.

“The Iraqi special forces were clearing out the minefields that Daesh had left and you became acutely aware it is a very dangerous area.

“People told me that originally it was thought that Daesh were liberators from an oppressive Baghdad regime and that in the beginning the west accepted Daesh – they didn’t support them but they tolerated them.”