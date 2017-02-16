Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A wife has spoken of how ‘overwhelmed’ she is with tributes to her late husband.

Leslie Powdrill, from Foxhill Terrace, Oswaldtwistle, ran his own business, L. Powdrill Light Engineering, with his wife, Vera, on Collier Street, for around 25 years.

He was a big fan of Church Cricket Club and he was also a member of the Accrington Male Voice Choir for half a century.

Leslie passed away on Wednesday, February 8, aged 85, had suffered from Mesothelioma, but is believed to have died due to heart failure.

Vera Powdrill said: “He was very outgoing and very friendly. He thought ill of nobody. I’m just overwhelmed with the amount of tributes we’ve had. He was very popular and he never forgot his roots. He was so well known and so well loved.”

The couple married in April 1955 after meeting through family members.

The couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary in 2015.

Vera added: “We were part of the same gang of friends and our families knew one another.

“One night, we started walking up the road together, Union Road, to go to the cinema together and it went from there.

“He asked me out again, I was only 16, and got engaged when I was 19 before he went on national service. He went to Hong Kong and was then posted to Germany where he was in a motorbike accident.

“He broke his leg and ended up in a German hospital and had one leg shorter than the other which finished his football. He loved his sport.

“We got him sent back [from Germany] and when he was discharged, he had two walking sticks which he hid behind him in the wedding pictures.”

A well known community member, Leslie was a sportsman, medal-winning gardener and sang in the Accrington Male Voice Choir for 50 years.

Vera said: “He adored Church Cricket Club and supported them all his life after his football stopped. He became a member and went whenever he could.

“He won medals for his Chrysanthemums. His gardening became an obsession and we thought about moving to a bungalow with a garden but this is home and we’ve lived in this house for 57 years.

“He loved his church, was in the Holy Trinity choir because they practised in the church hall and when that stopped he went to the male voice choir. He loved singing. Pavarotti was his favourite and he’ll be playing at the funeral.”

His funeral service will be held at 10.15am on Tuesday, February 21 at Holy Trinity Church, Oswaldtwistle.